2019 Recession Means 2020 Socialism

The sad thing is that people believe this is about Republicans and Democrats. It’s NOT. They are two wings same bird. They all serve the same corporate masters. This is about the elite vs We The People. Time for the world to wake the hell up. And as soon as this economy tanks it will be yellow vest time in America.
