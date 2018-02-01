Will The US Sanction The Central Banks Payment System?
October payroll numbers are incredible, the plan is to get everyone on board that the economy is doing well. The MSM is trying to counter the economy but they know they can't go to far or they will be exposed. This is all part of the plan. If you actually look at the payroll numbers they don't look that different they are stagnant. Factory order are down. Consumers will start to see inflation, they have for many years but it has been hidden. A new poll says that manufacturing is leaving China but still not coming back to the US, this is step 1, next is step 2 to give the manufacturing companies incentives to return to the US. The gold around the world is flowing out of western countries and into China and Russia. The US is thinking about sanctioning the SWIFT system if they do not do what the US wants, cut off the payment system to Iran. The SWIFT is the central bank payment system, so the US is looking to sanction the central banks.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment