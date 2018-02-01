New Q! Plus 5 signs globalism is going down You won't find them in the Fake News Media, but signs are everywhere that the "good ship globalism" is listing and taking on water. Let's look at five reasons in particular that should give all conservatives hope that not only is globalism failing, but we may see a GOP tidal wave November 6th.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment