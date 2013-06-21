Turkish President Soros Divides & Destroys Nations
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the invasion. Well, well, it looks like some other people are figuring out the invasion as well. Turkish President Recep Erdoğan has accused George Soros of using his billions to try to divide and destroy nations. Turkey’s interior ministry has opened a formal investigation of Soros’s Open Society Foundations group, to probe whether it played a part in protests in Istanbul in 2013 which were designed to overthrow the government through mass protests. One of the leaders of those protests was among 13 people detained 10 days ago. In a speech last week, Erdoğan linked those arrests to Soros.. “And who is behind him? The famous Hungarian Jew, Soros. This is a man who assigns people to divide nations and shatter them. He has so much money and he spends it this way.“ The Open Society Foundations group says it will liquidate its assets in Turkey as soon as possible and get out of the country. This is a major development for Europe as well because the Soros-funded migration of millions of non-assimilatable invaders from the Middle East up into Western Europe could not have happened without Turkey’s blessing, providing them access through Turkish soil.
