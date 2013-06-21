THE REAL EDGAR CAYCE PREDICTIONS FOR 2019 REVEALED!!! MUST SEE!!! DONT BE AFRAID!!!
PREDICTIONS FOR THE YEAR 2019 REVEALED BY EDGAR CAYCE Edgar Cayce, The sleeping prophet, was a devout Christian and also founded the Association for Research and Enlightenment. He was an American clairvoyant who reveal profound information on various subjects such as human origins, dreams, meditation, prayer, religion, afterlife realms, consciousness and the Book of Revelation to name a few. While in a deep meditative trance like state, Cayce would access the spiritual world as well as thee akashic records and obtained sacred information involving the past, present and mostly future. But it was the information that Cayce revealed about the future which he is probably most known for and he accurately predicted the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy , The Fall of The Soviet Union, The Great Depression and many more. For the year 2019, the following predictions are revealed. WITH THIS SAID, 2019 PREDICTIONS BY NOSTRADAMUS MAY INFACT CONTAIN SOME CLUE OF WHATS TO COME. This video illustrates the 2019 Predictions by Nostradamus. Edgar Cayce 2019 prediction #1 - EXPLODING DRONES EVERYWHERE
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment