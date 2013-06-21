Trump threatens border shutdown if Mexico doesn't remove migrants
President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that Mexico deport the caravans of asylum-seeking migrants pressing up against the U.S. border “anyway you want,” threatening to close off the U.S. border “permanently if need be.” “Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A.,” Trump tweeted, offering no evidence to support his claim that the migrants are criminals. Chaos broke out at the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, over the weekend as U.S. authorities deployed tear gas on migrants who had rushed the border. The San Ysidro port of entry, one of the busiest crossings into the U.S., was completely shut down on Sunday morning before reopening Sunday night..."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment