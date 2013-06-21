CIRCLING THE DRAIN

With revelations of vast criminality within the Clinton Foundation ready
to be made very public thanks to Huber and the ongoing investigations
into the Clinton's fraudulent "charity", we wanted to share this article
for the critics who continue to say "nothing is happening." Rest
assured, there is a great deal happening, and the Clintons will not be
able to escape what is coming for them.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment