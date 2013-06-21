Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

CIRCLING THE DRAIN





 With revelations of vast criminality within the Clinton Foundation ready to be made very public thanks to Huber and the ongoing investigations into the Clinton's fraudulent "charity", we wanted to share this article for the critics who continue to say "nothing is happening." Rest assured, there is a great deal happening, and the Clintons will not be able to escape what is coming for them.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...