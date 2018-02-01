Trump-Putin Meeting Likely to Take Place During G20
After the much anticipated on again off again meeting between President
Trump and President Putin at the World War I commemorations in Paris
this weekend, the two did not meet. Putin told RT France that he and
Trump decided not to interrupt the schedule of the World War One
commemorations. Former US diplomat Jim Jatras joins RT America’s Sara
Montes de Oca for analysis.
