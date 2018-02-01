China - Big Trade War Loser?
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss Marshall Auerback’s assessment of Trump’s trade war. The fact is that China is, so far anyway, the big loser. It is much easier as the hollowed out, high deficit nation has everything to gain while the export nation had millions of jobs and expensive factories to lose. In the second half, Max interviews Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about the plunge in tech shares and rising interest rates.
Posted by Politico Cafe
