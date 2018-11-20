Trump Makes Sudden Announcement About Ailing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President Trump said Friday he hopes that ailing 85-year-old Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets well soon. “I wish her well. I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many, many years,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. Justice Ginsburg broke three ribs Wednesday night in a fall at her office at the high court and was hospitalized. The incident renewed speculation about her possible retirement. Mr. Trump pointed out that the liberal justice isn’t “exactly on my side.” “She said something very inappropriate during the campaign, but she apologized for it,” he said. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Justice Ginsburg called Mr. Trump “a faker.” “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” she said in an interview.
