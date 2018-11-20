Eurocrisis -- Italy, the new Greece ? -
Giuseppe Conte’s new government wants to turn its back on the European Union’s recommendations. According to the coalition that governs Italy (an alliance between the Eurosceptic populists of the Five Star Movement and the far-right party La Liga), the country must regain the sovereignty that Brussels snatched from it. And what does this mean? Well, Rome wants to turn its back on Brussel’s recommendations, which require public spending cuts. The new Italian budgets imply an increase in the Italian deficit and debt. All while this country’s economy doesn’t grow and loses competitiveness day after day. In other words: Italy is becoming the new Greece... but with a difference in size: Italy is 6 times bigger than the Hellenic country. This means a huge problem for all of Europe. But what are the keys to this story? Is it really such a worrying problem? We’ll tell you all about it in this video.
Posted by Politico Cafe
