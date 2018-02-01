Trade War: From Furniture to Food, Expect Price Hikes

In the face of US threats over trade, China has begun export more products at an increased rate to trade partners like Brazil and India. The US should expect price increases in produce, computers, vacuum-cleaners and furniture. RT Americas’ Sara Montes de Oca reports on these developments as well as ominous recent advances in Chinese military technology.
