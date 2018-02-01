Political Gangs, Cult Psychology & Tim Young

Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos examine the roots of political polarization in America. Are people biologically hardwired to favor one party over another? Or does sports mentality and cult psychology divide citizens? Comedian Tim Young talks about the failures of both political parties and why he thinks the Democrats and the Republicans are doomed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment