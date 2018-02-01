Is This Beginning Of The End Of The Central Bank Currency System
UK retail apocalypse deepens, US retail follows, the retail industry is
imploding. UMich sentiment is declining, people are starting to realize
that the economy is not what it seems. The Federal Reserve is on track
to raise the rates come this Dec, in 2019 they will be raising multiple
times. Saudi Arabia is now thinking about getting rid of OPEC. Is this
beginning of the end of the petrodollar.
