Is This Beginning Of The End Of The Central Bank Currency System






 UK retail apocalypse deepens, US retail follows, the retail industry is imploding. UMich sentiment is declining, people are starting to realize that the economy is not what it seems. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise the rates come this Dec, in 2019 they will be raising multiple times. Saudi Arabia is now thinking about getting rid of OPEC. Is this beginning of the end of the petrodollar.








