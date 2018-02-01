The Multiple Personalities of Donald Trump - Ramzpaul
Ramzpaul joins Henrik to discuss the many personalities of Donald Trump. At his rallies we get one Trump and the administration gets another Trump. His gung ho Israel support has collapsed his presidency and the "America First" policy has left many American's with nothing but empty promises. In addition we discuss Hungary and a number of other important news stories. In the second part we discuss the injection of guilt into Thanksgiving, diversity at dine and dash Chipotle in Minnesota, Avenatti's #MeToo moment and much more.
Posted by Politico Cafe
