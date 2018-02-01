Benjamin Fulford Interview: We're Not Going To Get You, The Military Will! - 15th Nov 2018
Benjamin Fulford Reveals His Manchu Royal Bond Being Used To Fund a Potential Future Planning Agency
Today’s release recorded on the 15th November 2018, Prepare For Change continues its interview series with Benjamin Fulford. In this episode, we discuss his previous release titled Jesus Christ marries Asian Goddess, midterm elections, he shows us the bond's he has, we discuss NESARA, Issues with Israel and Paliestien, The secret societies from the east and the west comming together to form a better future and more. This is really exciting news and I hope you enjoy this interview which covers many interesting topics. Benjamin Fulford Continues to Work to Liberate the Planet Benjamin Fulford continues to work to liberate the planet from the bad guys. He is literally fighting to bring freedom and new life to humanity. This interview is about 50 minutes long and we hope you enjoy it. Let’s take our cue from Benjamin Fulford… and turn our world into a wonderful place! Donate to Children in Malawi. They Have No Parents.
