Steve Quayle – 2018 Midterm the Most Important Election of Your Life
Radio host, filmmaker and published book author Steve Quayle thinks the 2018 midterm elections are the most important election ever. Quayle says, “As a Bible believing Christian I think this is the most important election in your life, in your children’s lives and your grandchildren’s lives. You cannot allow Hellywood and the New York Times and Clinton News Network and the mainstream media that’s been posting wild stories shape this election. Did you ever think you would see a New York Times article about different people fantasizing about killing Trump by his own Secret Service? . . . . This is the most important election in you history or your children’s future.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with renowned radio host, filmmaker and author Steve Quayle.
