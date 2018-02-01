Charles Nenner – Gold Prices Going Up in Coming Deflation
World renowned geopolitical and market cycle expert Charles Nenner predicts gold prices going up during the coming deflation. Nenner says, “It will take a little time to rally, but our target is $2,500 per ounce. People say how can you look for no inflation and also see gold going up in price? If you look at the history of finance, most bull markets in gold were in deflationary periods, not inflationary periods. Why gold in deflationary periods? If everything loses value, people will run to gold because at least they will have something.” On the enormous global debt of $250 trillion, Nenner warns, “In the 1930’s, Roosevelt had the same problem. He had a lot of debt, but because of inflation, he paid maybe 15 cents on the dollar. The problem here is there is no inflation. There is going to be deflation. With liquidity problems, when rates go up, we are really going to have a major problem because the money that you owe doesn’t go down, and you have to pay everything back. That is very concerning.”
Posted by Politico Cafe
