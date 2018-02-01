Can we Trust SURVEYS?

Donald Trump’s unexpected victory, the rejection of the peace agreement
between the Colombian government and the FARC, or the unexpected Brexit
victory. 2016 was the year in which all forecasts failed.
However, despite this and the distrust they’ve generated, the truth is
that surveys have become a powerful instrument for both politicians and
companies. Now, can we really trust them? What’s their usual use? Do
they fail as much as people say?
