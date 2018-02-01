Star Wars! US warship shoots down missile in space with ballistic ‘kill vehicle
#USSJohnFinn #SM3Block #KillVehicle Dramatic footage has emerged of a US warship shooting down a missile in space with a spectacular intercept weapon. The video, released by the US Navy, shows the USS John Finn attempting to hit a medium-range ballistic missile. A similar experiment earlier in the year failed but this time it manages to successfully hit the missile in space. The SM-3 Block, dubbed 'Kill Vehicle,' reportedly uses brute force as opposed to an explosive warhead to eliminate its target, with the firm who make the missile claiming it hits its target with the power of a 'ten-tonne truck' travelling at '600mph'.
Posted by Politico Cafe
