Is IRAN a breathing space for the SAUDIS?
Nuclear sanctions to Iran is one of Trump’s biggest bets. Weird as it sounds, they affect directly to another country: Saudi Arabia. On one hand, giving Tehran a hard time is a sweet gift to Riyadh—Iran’s arch enemy. But this is not just about diplomacy: it’s also economics. Saudi Arabia is not on dire straits. Low oil prices and their dependency on crude has put this country at the edge of bankruptcy. Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) is aware of this and thus, he has started a diversification program. Part of this program is an IPO on Aramco: World’s biggest company. But what does the ARAMCO IPO has to do with the Iran sanctions? We will answer to all of this questions on this video.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment