Rothschild Rule Ends After 250 Years; New Era To Begin - Benjamin Fulford November 26th 2018
The announcement on October 24, 2018 by Rothschild & Co that they are getting out of the trust business (i.e., managing other people’s money) is a major historical turning point that almost slipped by unnoticed. https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018/10/24/rothschild-and-co-signs-agreement-sale-of-trust-business/ It was in 1769 that Mayer Rothschild, the founder of the dynasty, first started to manage money for royalty. Now, seven generations later, his descendant Alexandre de Rothschild has been forced out of the business by multiple international criminal investigations that are zeroing in on this criminal family, Pentagon sources say. It means that for the first time in 249 years, the Western financial system is freeing itself from Rothschild financial control. In particular, the arrest of Goldman Sachs bankers in the 1Malaysian Development scandal means that the Rothschilds’ involvement is about to be revealed, French investigators and other sources say. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1Malaysia_Development_Berhad_scandal This complicated scandal involves Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, the Saudi Royal Family, and many others, but the trail ultimately leads to the Rothschilds, the investigators say. It will also inevitably lead to the Malaysian Flight 370/17 mass murder and G20 nuclear blackmail incident, CIA sources say. That is why the Rothschilds are being forced to get out of the trust business, according to the investigators. However, one CIA source with Rothschild connections downplays this development, saying “The left hand is selling to the right hand,” and pointing to this part of the press release: “This acquisition is being led by Richard Martin, a senior executive of Rothschild & Co, with financial backing from an experienced investor.” In other words, the French branch of the family, under severe attack, passed the business to either the Swiss or British branch of the family, he says.
Posted by Politico Cafe
