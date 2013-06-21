Robert David Steele - TRUMP AND LYNN ROTHSCHILD

About 90% of the Congress and Senate are compromised by blackmail and yes, Chuck Schumer and Debbie Wasserman Schultz are prime examples of traitors to America. Steven Feinberg of Dyncorp is all about organ harvesting and it is worldwide and very much connected to the evil Clinton Foundation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment