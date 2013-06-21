North Korea THREATENS US With EMP? - Strange News Following Peace Talks
osh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the threats of an EMP on the US or South Korea by North Korea via a pamphlet allegedly handed out to farmers. This news comes at the same time as North Korea destroys their guard posts and shakes hands with South Korean officials over the DMZ after South Korea destroyed their own guard posts as well. Of course this is a fear mongering tactic to try and perpetuate fear of North Korea which hardly has an ability to get anything off the ground. Not to mention, the US government can shut anything North Korea fires on take off. This is well known. North Korea has absolutely no reason to risk their entire empire. They are becoming more of an entity of China and trade has been allowed in and out of the country for the first time in a while. They have no reason to throw that all away. In this video we break down the absurdity of this story.
Posted by Politico Cafe
