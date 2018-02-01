On Thanksgiving, a look back at colonial capitalism
Similar to today’s immigrants, the pilgrims journeyed to Plymouth,
Massachusetts, in search of reprieve from the economic, political and
religious hardship they faced in Europe. In order to survive, these
settlers worked the land and sent profits back to investors in London.
Paul Solman travels back to the 17th century to explore this early
version of capitalism.
