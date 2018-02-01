Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

On Thanksgiving, a look back at colonial capitalism





Similar to today’s immigrants, the pilgrims journeyed to Plymouth, Massachusetts, in search of reprieve from the economic, political and religious hardship they faced in Europe. In order to survive, these settlers worked the land and sent profits back to investors in London. Paul Solman travels back to the 17th century to explore this early version of capitalism.









