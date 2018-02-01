Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

How Trump’s trade wars are affecting American farmers




 The Trump administration's tariffs against China and Mexico have sparked retaliation by both countries on American agriculture. As a result, dairy producers have experienced a painful drop in demand, but many hope a promised $12 billion bailout will improve business in the long run. Lisa Desjardins speaks to Jim Mulhern, head of the National Milk Producers Federation, for his perspective.









