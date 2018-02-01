How Trump’s trade wars are affecting American farmers
The Trump administration's tariffs against China and Mexico have sparked
retaliation by both countries on American agriculture. As a result,
dairy producers have experienced a painful drop in demand, but many hope
a promised $12 billion bailout will improve business in the long run.
Lisa Desjardins speaks to Jim Mulhern, head of the National Milk
Producers Federation, for his perspective.
