MASSIVE Loan CRISIS! - The Debt Bubble Will BURST!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the massive loan crisis happening world wide as investors, banks and government get up to the same risky activity we saw leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. Of all organizations, the IMF has warned of this ticking debt bubble. As the shady organization mentioned, it's a 1.7 trillion dollar world wide market comprised of debt built up by companies in uncertain positions. The global issuance of loans to companies that are either incredibly indebted or have bad credit ratings is around $750 billion this year, following $788 billion last year which was a record. We are seeing the return of highly risky activities like collateralized debt obligations, mortgage backed securities, credit default swaps, subprime lending, reverse mortgages and now collateralized LOAN obligations at an absolutely extreme scale. The derivatives bubble world wide is at multi-quadrillion dollar levels. Even Senator Warren and Janet Yellen are warning about this. This goes to show that we're so close to some major happening that even the people who help in aiding the crisis are warning about it to avoid their careers being destroyed. It's time people heed the caution. The world wide debt bubble is absolutely astronomical. Over preparation is better than under preparation. All fiat currencies fail, all heavily centralized markets bubble and fail. It's simply nature and basic economics. Decentralize everything, rule yourself and be independent, self sustainable and financially responsible.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment