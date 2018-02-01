Guantanamo Bay: An Ethical Nightmare

Rachel Blevins reports on the devastating effects of the U.S. Guantanamo
Bay detention center, which has been criticized by the United Nations
for torture. Former member of UK Parliament, George Galloway, tells Sara
that Guantanamo Bay is land illegally occupied by the US in Cuba, and
the so-called terrorists in the illegal detention center have never been
charged with a crime.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment