Guantanamo Bay: An Ethical Nightmare




 Rachel Blevins reports on the devastating effects of the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention center, which has been criticized by the United Nations for torture. Former member of UK Parliament, George Galloway, tells Sara that Guantanamo Bay is land illegally occupied by the US in Cuba, and the so-called terrorists in the illegal detention center have never been charged with a crime.








