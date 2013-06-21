Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Is Ukraine dangerously baiting Russia?




 An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council took place on Monday in response to a flare-up between Ukrainian and Russian vessels near the coast of Crimea. Three Ukrainian ships were captured and impounded. Ukraine and Russia offer us widely disparate explanations for the incident. RT America’s Rick Sanchez sets out to examine both sides and to ask who has most to gain from such a provocation, with ANSWER coalition’s Brian Becker.







