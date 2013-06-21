Is Ukraine dangerously baiting Russia?

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council took place
on Monday in response to a flare-up between Ukrainian and Russian
vessels near the coast of Crimea. Three Ukrainian ships were captured
and impounded. Ukraine and Russia offer us widely disparate explanations
for the incident. RT America’s Rick Sanchez sets out to examine both
sides and to ask who has most to gain from such a provocation, with
ANSWER coalition’s Brian Becker.
