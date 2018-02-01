Linda Moulton Howe Most People Are Unaware of What is Happening Right Now
This is the single most important issue on planet Earth right now. A takeover by robots linked to alien tech, is happening. Linda Moulton Howe explains how thought leaders like Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking fear that AI could lead to the destruction of the human race. Humans are a biological experiment that is evolving out of existence as is the simulation of reality. Both Musk and Hawking believe we exist in a simulated reality.
