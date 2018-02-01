Plan Worked, Future Proves Past, Forced Exposure
The Florida votes are now being recounted, there seems to be a problem and their might be election fraud happening. In Texas 9 people were arrested for election fraud. Trump is continually tweeted out that signatures do not match and something is terribly wrong with our electoral process. Trump signs proclamation for asylum seekers. Deep state pushes back against the new acting AG. Q says the swamp is fighting back, get ready for the pain. Jordan is now dismantling base camps in Syria.
