Is Robert Mueller Q anon?

In this video, we give you the latest breaking news on the Mueller
Investigation and the claim that he has dozens of sealed indictments in
waiting. This combined with the exit of Jeff Sessions and the
appointment of Matt Whitaker has shaken up Capitol Hill in a major way.
So the real question is could Robert Mueller be Q anon?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment