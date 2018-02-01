Benjamin Fulford : Jesus Christ to marry Asian Goddess as East West agree to save planet
For the first time in history, Eastern and Western secret societies have agreed to work together for the benefit of the planet, secret society sources say. As one Western secret society source put it, “Jesus Christ is going to get married to Guan Yin [the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy].” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guanyin The result is that unlimited funding is going to be made available to fund projects to help the living creatures of this planet, human and otherwise, the sources say. However, since we are entering historically uncharted waters, it will probably take a few months before the actual work can begin, the sources say. At present there are several competing plans being presented at the highest levels of world power. The Vatican and the P2 Freemasons want to make funds available to existing nation-states through selected individuals, P2 sources say. The Chinese have already started their work through their One Belt One Road program. The white hats in the Pentagon and the military-industrial complex are promoting their NESARA and GESARA Global Currency Reset ideas.
