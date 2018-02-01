Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Eyewitness barely makes it out alive in California fire storm








 Douglas Gabriel interviews Robert Otey in his first-hand account of what it was like on the ground as the California firestorm broke out. After listening to this video, you may want to help Robert. His website is www.feandft.com . His paypal account is robert@feandft.com










