David Wilcock on Vladimir Putin

Putin's multipolar world ideal is superior and realistic. Globalism and world government are impossible pseudoutopian ideals. Nation states still require borders, culture, identity, liberty and a limited state with necessary regulations. All nation states should have a right to exist and colonize. With that said, extraterrestrial colonies will later on end up as new nation states
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment