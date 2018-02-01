Creepy Rothschild Castle with Satanic Symbols in Elite Rambouillet Forest France

Hitler kicked all of them out of Germany. And for that, the whole World (that they owned) declared war on Germany.
It is all satanic and it goes back hundreds of years. Rothschilds have
been around for hundreds of years. I wonder where they do their rituals
of devil worship and killing and drinking of babies blood. Rothschilds
have been involved with devil worship right under people's noses. Their
trillions of dollars are not going to save them for you see something
much greater is going to deal with them and that is THE LORD OUR GOD!
