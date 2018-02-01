Atlantis Discovered in Southern Spain
A team of historians claim that they have discovered the location of the lost city of Atlantis, this time in southern Spain. The ancient ruins including a huge harbour wall have been known to archaeologists for some time and they say that they were built by the ancient Romans and Greeks. But private satellite imaging firm Merlin Burrows claim to have found evidence that the site is in fact the location of a lost ancient civilisation, and specifically Atlantis. The historical truth behind Atlantis is hotly debated, with the main sources of information being the writings of Plato and Herodotus. If it did exist, it is thought that a cataclysmic natural disaster, such as a tsunami, meteorite impact, earthquake, or all three, eventually sank the lost civilisation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment