World Dumping US Debt & Hoarding Gold: De-dollarization Explained

 In a special extended segment, Anya Parampil is joined by In Question producer Kei Pritsker, who explains why Russia, China, India, Japan, Turkey, Venezuela, and Iran have all made moves away from the dollar, including dumping their holdings of US debt and increasing their respective gold reserves.






