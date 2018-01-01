Quiet Before the Storm - Jeff Berwick at the Texas Bitcoin Conference
Topics include: planned financial collapse, one world currency, crypto befitted from money printing, bear market persists despite bullish news, a great opportunity, Bitcoin ETFs, big capital looking for a way into crypto, huge movement in the crypto space, 100,000 jobs and growing, massive innovation, some market predictions, some questions from the audience, TDV Summit and Anarchapulco 2019
