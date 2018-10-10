10 Mainstream Media Predict When The Economic Collapse & Stock Market Crash Will Happen
Are we on the verge of another economic collapse the next great depression? A devastating stock market crash and a horrific implosion of the global debt bubble? On my youtube channel I have been relentlessly warning my watchers about the inevitable consequences of our very foolish actions, but now the mainstream media is beginning to sound just like Epic Economist youtube channel. The coming economic collapse is so close now that a lot of them are starting to see it, and of course financial collapse is already a reality for much of the rest of the planet. For years, the mainstream media told us that things would get better, and in a lot of ways we did see some improvement. But now the tone of the mainstream media has become quite ominous, and that is definitely not a positive sign. The following are 10 examples of mainstream media sources warning us of imminent economic collapse and devastating stock market crash…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment