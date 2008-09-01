Watch How The Central Bank Tries To Hit Back To Regain The Narrative
The housing bubbles in the US are now way above the bubble of the 2008-09 recession. The growth rate is already slowing, the economic system is deteriorating at an accelerated pace. Japan and EU GDP numbers have declined. Italy is in trouble. EU is struggling to create a separate oil payment system with Iran but no EU country will step up to the plate and be the anchor. The central bank is fighting back now, they are now trying to change the narrative and show why Trump is wrong in his assessment of interest rate hikes collapsing the economy.
