Gerald Celente Just Issued This Major Alert On Gold And The Stock Market
Gerald Celente: On Wednesday, the Dow plunged over 600 points. Falling into correction territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its worst day since 2011. On Thursday, stocks roared back, recovering some of the losses on better- than-expected corporate earnings reports from a handful of companies. Today, the S&P 500 has dropped into correction territory, and in early trading, the Dow and Nasdaq have given up yesterday’s gains…
