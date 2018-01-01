Viktoria Marinova the latest victim of journalist killings

A television reporter who was investigating alleged fraud in relation to EU funds has been found dead in a park in Bulgaria. Police say 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova was raped and murdered in the northern town of Ruse. Her death and the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi are just the latest in a growing list of threats against journalism globally.
