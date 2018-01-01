US Army Soldier talks about various Alien races!

The US defense department, the Pentagon, would have allowed the release
of a video showing a US ARMY soldier discussing with other soldiers from
various Extraterrestrial races. In it, several service members can be
listened to by asking for information on Reptilians-related ETs. The
soldier explains the flying saucers on the blackboard and some types of
gray and gray reptilian.
