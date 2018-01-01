Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

US Army Soldier talks about various Alien races!


 The US defense department, the Pentagon, would have allowed the release of a video showing a US ARMY soldier discussing with other soldiers from various Extraterrestrial races. In it, several service members can be listened to by asking for information on Reptilians-related ETs. The soldier explains the flying saucers on the blackboard and some types of gray and gray reptilian.














