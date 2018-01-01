The Pledge Of Allegiance Is Religious Indoctrination
Pledged to jewish bankers
There is nothing wrong with pledging your loyalty to your country. You are not pledging to the leaders, but to the land and ideals of your culture. Or better said, against other cultures. I wouldnt want other forms of govt to replace ours here in usa, such as china, briton, Venezuela, mexico, on and on where you are owned by the state openly. Its a distinction with a difference. And we finally have a leader dismantling the globalist paedophile system, in office now. Like him or not, trump is our last hope for the freedom promised to us by the constitution. If he fails, its game over.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment