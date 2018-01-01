President Trump: Bring Out MILITARY | Press Briefing on Saudi Explanation, Russia Treaty
President Trump you should bring in our military. The sooner they get involved the quicker you'd have help cleaning out our backyard of treasonous traitors and draining the swamp. These people are getting away with everything under the sun and we the people want justice. Its why we elected you. God bless you and your family....
