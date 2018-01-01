The Plan, Push The MSM Into A Corner Regarding The Economy To Blame The Fed
US consumer credit hit an all time high. The central bank system works on debt and they have brainwashed for years to make us believe that debt is a good thing. Realtors warn that the housing market is starting to turn.The interest on the nation debt will get to a point where it is unsustainable. Trump and the patriots are using the strategy to push the MSM into blaming the Fed for the crash of the system.
