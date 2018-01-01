NON HUMANS RULE PLANE-T EARTH!
Meet Karen Hudes, whose bio says she worked as an attorney at the World Bank from 1986-2007, during which time, she says, she revealed conspiracies such as one she says involved a crony of then president of the Philippines illegally taking control of a bank in that country. Hudes says that these revelations eventually led to her firing. She now makes her career as an anti-bank activist billing herself as the “World Bank Whistleblower”. Using that as her brand, Hudes has been able to build a small but devoted following among consumers of the so-called alternative media. For a news organization that is looking for ammunition in the war against banks but is not particularly concerned about accuracy, Karen Hudes presents the intriguing possibility of unfettered access to information about the unimaginable evils banks do behind closed doors. But this lack of concern about accuracy comes with a very obvious risk. What if the purported whistleblower making charges against their former employers also makes other statements which reveal that the “whistleblower” (to put it politely) is very obviously unreliable? Hudes says that the US gold reserves have been stolen by the Jesuits under the direction of a person she calls “the Black Pope” and that the US gold now resides in the Vatican. Oh, and she says that the “Black Pope” is not a human, but is of what she calls “a second species”. As she recently explained on a podcast: “There’s a second species on this planet. They’re not extraterrestrials. They’re very much with us. They made maps in the previous ice age. The remnants of their civilizations are all over the place – a lot of times along the coast. It’s submerged because the sea level has gone up by 400 meters. This group has large brains. They’re very distinct from homo sapiens. Their DNA is so different, that if the two species mated, their offspring would be infertile, and we know this because their DNA was just tested. They have skulls all over the place because they have been on earth with us. But after the ice age, there weren’t that many of them, so they’ve been hiding, and one of the places that’s they’ve been hiding is in the Vatican. That’s why the Vatican are wearing those miters. It turns out that that’s what the high priest wore in the early beginnings of Judaism. Moses was actually Akhenaten, who was a pharaoh. They know this because the papyra that was taken from one of the pyramids talks about this. The people who are doing archeology in Israel know this. And the reason is, not only is homo capensis trying to keep human beings under control by divide and conquer using our money system, they’ve also been doing this with our religions – organized religions – trying to get human beings to hate people of different religious faiths so that they will kill each other off, so that the people who are manipulating human beings could … use us like cattle. That’s what’s been going on through our history.” Hudes goes on in the interview to explain that she learned of the existence of this world-controlling, large-brained, non-human species from “a retired neurologist named Edward Spencer,” and that his views were confirmed to her by an unnamed email correspondent in Portugal who, she says, attended a meeting of large-headed hominids with inhuman blue eyes. Hudes also claims to be part of a network of whistleblowers from various financial institutions who have taken their concerns to the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions. Hudes and Spencer have also sent emails about this conspiracy to a long list of US military and government officials. CONDEMNATION WITHOUT INVESTIGATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF IGNORANCE. Sheeple don't believe THEY exist... Sheeple say is a digital glitch and explain the fault. Digital HD cameras can see what humans eyes can't... Reptilians Shapeshifters are a fact ruling Earth!!!SHAPE SHIFTERS ARE FAKE HUMANS, THEY USE HOLOGRAPHIC MASK! THEY LOOK THE SAME AS US, BUT THERE ARE NOT! THE PUPPET MASTER SATAN CONTROLS ALL POLITICIANS, MEDIA AND MUSIC INDUSTRY!!!THEY LIVE AMONG US!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment