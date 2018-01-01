Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Fed Is Killing The Economy,Depression Warning Spreading Around The World









Ron Paul warns that the stock market will drop by 50% and there is no way to stop it. John Williams of Shadowstats is reporting that the Fed is killing the economy. Major warnings coming from the IMF, BIS and the MSM that we are headed towards a recession or a depression. Why would they report this if the economy is doing better than Obama's economy.






