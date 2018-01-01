The Fed Is Killing The Economy,Depression Warning Spreading Around The World

Ron Paul warns that the stock market will drop by 50% and there is no way to stop it. John Williams of Shadowstats is reporting that the Fed is killing the economy. Major warnings coming from the IMF, BIS and the MSM that we are headed towards a recession or a depression. Why would they report this if the economy is doing better than Obama's economy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment