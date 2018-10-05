5G Network Uses Same EMF Waves as Pentagon Crowd Control System

The global rollout of 5G is well underway, and we soon may see new small
cell towers near all schools, on every residential street, dispersed
throughout the natural environment, and pretty much everywhere. But the
safety of this technology is in serious question, and there is a raging
battle to stop the taxpayer funded implementation of 5G.
4The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment